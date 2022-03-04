LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shelbyville man was indicted by grand juries for charges related to child sexual abuse, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Friday.
Darrin A. Owens, 38, was indicted by grand juries in Trimble, Oldham and Henry counties on child sexual abuse of one minor in each of the counties, according to a news release. Indictments were pursued in all three counties by the attorney general's office.
In October, Owens was indicted in Trimble County for four counts of sodomy, two counts of rape and one count of persistent felony offender.
Owens was indicted by a grand jury in Oldham County in December on sodomy, rape and one count of persistent felony offender.
Last month, Owens was indicted in Henry County on two counts of sodomy, one count of rape and one count of persistent felony offender.
