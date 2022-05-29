LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person was shot and several others were hurt while trying to get away from gunfire in Shelbyville on Sunday afternoon.
Shelbyville Police were called to Midland Trail around 12:10 p.m. on the reports of shots fired, according to a press release.
While on the way, police were told of a crash involving several victims at Midland Trail and Taylorsville Road. Officials said the crash involved people who were trying to get away from the shooting.
At least three people were hurt in the crash and taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
The victim, whose age and gender is unknown, was shot in the hand.
Police are still searching for the suspect, but do not believe the incident was random. Anyone with information or cell phone video of the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 633-4500 or 633-2326. You can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.