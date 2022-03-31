LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A large shipment of marijuana bound for Bardstown was found and seized by federal and local law enforcement.
A freight shipment of marijuana was intercepted by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force on March 23. According to a press release, the drugs were shipped from Canada and had a final destination of Bardstown. It's unclear exactly where officers tracked the drugs down.
The shipment was over 4,200 pounds and has a street value of more than $10 million, according to the release.
Kentucky State Police, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection assisted in the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing and arrests "are expected."
