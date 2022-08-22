LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively man was arrested after police said he engaged sexual activity with a child.
According to court documents, 49-year-old Carlos D. Smith was taken into custody Saturday night.
Police said they were called to a home on Lisa Avenue in Shively after someone reported that two children were forced to go into an apartment there.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the father of one of the children. According to the arrest report, he said his daughter and another girl had been out riding their bikes that evening but hadn't returned, and he was getting worried about them.
When he went looking for them, he said he found their bikes outside an apartment on nearby Hillview Avenue. He told police that the voice of one of the girls could be heard coming from inside the apartment.
According to the arrest report, the father knocked on the door, and Smith answered. At that point, police said both children ran from the apartment, and Smith and the father "exchanged words," before the father took the girls home.
When questioned about what happened inside the home, one of the girls allegedly told officers that they were riding their bikes when they were approached by three to five men who forced them to walk with them to the apartment.
According to the arrest report, the girl said Smith "rubbed her back and butt and attempted to put his hand down her pants." He also kissed her on the lips, according to the girl, and tried to make her drink alcohol and smoke marijuana.
The other girl told police the same thing but said she was never touched sexually, according to the arrest report.
When questioned, Smith allegedly told officers that he met both girls in the parking lot of Liquor Depot at 4048 Dixie Highway and invited both of them to his apartment to "hang out."
Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree Engaging in an Unlawful Transaction with a Minor Involving an Illegal Sex Act with Someone Under 16 Years of Age.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
