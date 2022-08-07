LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway.
In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park.
When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find a victim. A short time later, Louisville Metro Police were called to a report of a shooting victim on Marshall Street, near East Liberty and South Campbell Streets in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.
The shooting victim, a man in his late 40s, was taken to University of Louisville Hospital in a private vehicle. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Investigators determined that the shooting was "an isolated incident between known acquaintances."
Anyone with information about the case can contact Shively Police at 502-448-6181 or call the Shively Police tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
