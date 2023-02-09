LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a Ford Escape involved in a hit-and-run that damaged two vehicles and sent a person to the hospital.
It happened just before 11 p.m. Wednesday on Dixie Highway.
A red Ford Escape hit two other cars before hitting a person sitting at the TARC stop at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The driver left the scene.
Police say the car likely has front end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Shively Police Department at 502-930-2SPD (2773).
