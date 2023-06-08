LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively police officer who was placed on paid administrative leave after someone reported he was driving his police cruiser too fast faces 20 counts of speeding.
According to court documents, William R. Bors is an officer with the Shively Police Department. On Wednesday, he was charged with 20 counts of speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit, eight counts of second-degree wanton endangerment and one count of official misconduct.
Authorities said the investigation into Bors began after a citizen complained that a Shively Police Department cruiser was speeding.
Police identified Bors as the driver of the cruiser and reviewed in-car recordings. According to court documents, the investigation determined that on at least 20 different occasions from October 7 last year and May 16 this year, Bors drove his vehicle at speeds in excess of 100 mph.
On at least seven of those instances, he's accused of activating his blue police lights to move other vehicles out of his way, then switched them off after he was past those vehicles.
Police said Bors' 3-year-old was in the car on at least eight occasions when he was driving in excess of 100 mph.
Bors was cited by the Shively Police Department and is scheduled to appear in court next month.
According to a statement from the Shively Police Department issued Wednesday, an officer with the department was placed on paid administrative leave on May 31, after a report of speeding.
The department later released Bors' name.
"All police equipment, including his police cruiser, was removed from his possession," the news release stated. "The officer has been issued a criminal summons and will be required to appear in court. An internal investigation into departmental policy violations continues to be conducted. Due to statutory limitations, we are prohibited from commenting on the internal investigation."
This story will be updated.
Previous story:
