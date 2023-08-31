LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Shively woman was arrested after police said she stabbed a family member several times while telling him, "I'm going to kill you!"
According to court documents, 37-year-old Fatou MacCarty was arrested Wednesday afternoon by officers with the Shively Police Department.
Police said just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home on Farnsley Road, just off of Dixie Highway, on a report of domestic violence. When officers arrived, they allegedly found MacCarty, covered in blood.
When they went to check on the family member, they found him in the basement, also covered in blood.
Police said he'd been stabbed several times in the chest, upper abdomen, hands and possibly other areas of his body. The chest wounds were near his heart, according to police.
He allegedly told officers that, "I was asleep downstairs and heard her walking over to me. She sat down next to me and muttered something I couldn't understand, then said, 'I'm going to kill you,' and started to stab me with a butcher knife. She kept saying, 'I'm going to kill you' while she was stabbing me. I fought her and somehow got the knife from her. She was biting my hand while I was trying to get the knife from her.'"
When confronted, police said MacCarty told officers, "I stabbed him. I slit his throat." She also refused medical attention, indicating that the blood on her was the victim's blood and that, "I tried to kill him."
MacCarty was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
