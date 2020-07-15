LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A shooting in the Russell neighborhood has left one person injured.
Louisville Metro Police officers at about 10 p.m. Wednesday found a male who had been shot on South 17th Street near West Broadway.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening, police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said in a news release.
Police said they had no suspects.
Police asked that anyone with information in the case call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at 574-LMPD.
