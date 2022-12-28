LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired in the parking lot of a business in Valley Station injured two people, according to Louisville Metro Police.
In a release, an LMPD spokesman said the shooting happened about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday on Dixie Highway just south of Valley Station Road.
Our WDRB reporter and photojournalist witnessed a heavy police presence at Newcomer Funeral Home. Crime scene tape is across the parking lot.
Police say Third Division officers responded to the report of several gunshots fired in a parking lot. They were told a short time later that a male who had been shot was taken by private vehicle to UofL Health Medical Center Southwest on Stonestreet Road. Police say the injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Police also found a female at the scene that had minor injuries after being hit by debris from the shooting.
Newcomer released a statement late Wednesday:
"Newcomer's thoughts are with those that have been affected by today's events and their families. We hope the people who have been injured make a quick and full recovery. We are thankful for the Louisville Metro Police Department's quick response. Newcomer is fully cooperating with authorities and will have no further comment at this time."
An investigation is underway, but police say there are no suspects.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the LMPD tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You can remain anonymous.
