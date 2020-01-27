LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men are dead after a shooting outside a club on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to a report by Fox 59.
Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to Pony Club Indy around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man lying on the front porch who had been shot multiple times. They also found a man who appeared to be dead lying in a car to the south of the club.
According to the preliminary investigation, IMPD says the person who is dead was a patron at the club causing trouble, and the man shot on the front porch was the club security guard.
IMPD says the patron was causing trouble inside the club, and the security guard had to physically escort him out of the building. Police say he got to his car and drove by, and some gunshots were exchanged.
Medics transported the security guard to the hospital in critical condition. He died a few hours later.
