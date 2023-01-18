LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown bar was broken into and robbed, according to its owners.
ShopBar, on Barret Avenue, said in a Facebook post that a person broke into the bar, took the register and stole jewelry. Store owners said security cameras captured pictures of a man inside the store around 4:30 a.m.
The robbery comes just weeks after the bar had to be shut down temporarily from damaged caused by the winter storm.
"It's just super frustrating being a small business. We have worked so hard to keep our business going and winter is a difficult time anyway, we are a very seasonal outdoor bar," ShopBar co-owner Natasha Sud said. "You know it's just upsetting, frustrating and, you know, we got angry."
Louisville Metro Police are investigating the burglary.
ShopBar was also robbed in 2021, but was able to identify the thief.
The garage has been on Barret Avenue for 100 years.
