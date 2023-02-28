Credit Card Fraud Suspect

This undated image provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to make $9,000 worth of purchases from retailers in the Louisville, Ky. area. (LMPD via Facebook)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a woman accused of making $9,000 in purchases on a stolen credit card. 

According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, the woman seen in surveillance photos spent $9,000 on items from Victoria's Secret, 23 Zone, True Religion and Coach. 

If you recognize the woman shown in the images, you're asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal

