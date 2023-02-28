LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to track down a woman accused of making $9,000 in purchases on a stolen credit card.
According to a post on the LMPD Facebook page, the woman seen in surveillance photos spent $9,000 on items from Victoria's Secret, 23 Zone, True Religion and Coach.
If you recognize the woman shown in the images, you're asked to call 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.
