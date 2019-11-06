LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Simpsonville, Kentucky, said thieves recently made off with a whole lot of lawn equipment.
According to a Facebook post by the Simpsonville Police Department, someone cut a hole in the side of a building at Cottrell Farm Equipment in October. Thieves then reportedly made off with $10,000 worth of lawn equipment, including 20 chainsaws, a backpack leaf blower and weed eaters.
A tip led the Franklin County Sheriff's Office to most of the stolen items. One suspect, Chad Aldridge, was already in jail and now faces a burglary charge.
Arrest warrants have also been issued for Keith Pardi and John Cox of Frankfort, Kentucky. Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to leave an anonymous tip at the "Text-A-Tip" line at 502-320-3306. You can also contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 502-722-8110.
