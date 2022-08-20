LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There was an incident at the Kentucky State Fair that caused the venue to close early on Saturday night.
According to a news release from Kentucky Venues, there was "a situation" in front of The Midway around 9:20 p.m. Kentucky State Police were on-scene investigating the incident and securing the area.
KSP is leading the investigation.
Kentucky Venues said it began a soft close of the Kentucky State Fair around 10 p.m.
This year, the fair set nighttime curfews at 6 p.m., with anyone under 18 being required to be accompanied with a parent or guardian 21 years or old.
According to the Kentucky State Fair hours of operation, the venue was planned to close at 11 p.m. outside.
This story will be updated.
