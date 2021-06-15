LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Energy Savers, a Louisville-based insulation and air sealing company, said it was burglarized last weekend.
According to a Facebook post by Energy Savers' manager Andrew Glenn, two males driving a burgundy Chevrolet pickup truck stole several items from the business on National Turnpike in south Louisville.
Louisville Metro Police officer Beth Ruoff confirmed there is a current investigation after the alleged thefts at Energy Savers.
Around 8 a.m., one of the burglars returned but soon thereafter left on a bicycle. LMPD said there are images of the suspect riding a bicycle with a yellow vest.
Energy Savers was also burglarized in April, according to Glenn's post.
According to LMPD, a person was cited last December for theft over $500, while another suspect was arrested in November 2019 for stealing an Energy Savers truck.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.