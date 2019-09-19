LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana teenager has been arrested and accused of 10 counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Daniel Noonan, 19, of Salem, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday. Indiana State Police said it was contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services, which informed detectives of possible illegal interactions between Noonan and a younger girl.
An ISP detective interviewed Noonan, then arrested him.
Noonan is being held at the Washington County Jail, and the case is still under investigation.
