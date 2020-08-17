LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Washington County, Indiana, corrections officers is now on the other side of the jail cell.
Indiana State Police on Monday arrested Jacob Silverthorn, 27, of Salem, on charges of sexual misconduct and trafficking with an inmate, according to a news release. Both charges are felonies.
Authorities believe Silverthorn had "inappropriate contact" with a female inmate and provided her with liquid nicotine.
Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller said he was told Monday that the incident happened "a few days prior." The sheriff requested an independent investigation from ISP.
Silverthorn was being held at Scott County Jail without bond.
