LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Washington County, Indiana, Clerk is behind bars on drug charges.
Sarah Milligan, 28, was booked into the Washington County Jail Friday evening.
Milligan is charged with possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in her body.
Indiana State Police has not yet released the details on what exactly led to her arrest.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
