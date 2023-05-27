LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A police dog helped to stop a suspect in southern Indiana last Wednesday.
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said stop sticks and K9 Edi helped police bring a fleeing felon into custody.
According to police, deputies were dispatched due to a vehicle pursuit that started in Scott County on May 24. The chase went into Jefferson County near the intersection of IN-256 and IN-3, according to police.
Deputy Cameron Napier deployed stop sticks at the intersection of IN-256 and Willow Drive. The stop sticks slowed and eventually disabled the vehicle.
According to police, the suspect fled from the vehicle into the woods. Edi was released by his handler Sgt. Devlin McMindes to find the suspect.
Police said the suspect was found by the dog. The suspect was given verbal commands, but continued to resist.
Scottsburg Police arrested both the driver and passenger for various charges related to the pursuit and theft of catalytic converters.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.