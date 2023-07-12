LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is accused of shooting at a man standing outside his home.
Jason Jennings, 48, is accused of shooting in the man's direction in Palmyra just before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police said several shots were fired and one hit the home about 20 feet away from where the man was standing.
It went through the home into a bedroom. No one was hurt.
Jennings is being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges including attempted murder, criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.