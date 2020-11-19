LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested in Scott County, Indiana, after police said he threatened a school bus driver.
The investigation began Nov. 9, when Scott County sheriff's deputies were called about a parent threatening a school bus driver.
Authorities said Charles Linne, 35, of Austin, Indiana, got onto a bus while it was stopped on a county road in southern Scott County and had a confrontation with the driver while they were dropping off children.
Linne was told to get off the bus then threatened the driver.
He was later arrested and charged with intimidation and escaping lawful detention.
"Threats towards others will not be tolerated, especially in the presence of children, and anyone who does this should expect the same outcome as happened to Charles Linne," Sheriff Jerry Goodin said in a news release.
