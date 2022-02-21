LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Spencer County man was arrested after shooting his son, Indiana State Police said.
ISP said police responded to a report that a woman's husband had shot her son at 3474 North County Road 750 W. in Richland City around 6:08 p.m.
Police found a 40-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken by an ambulance to a hospital in Evansville.
ISP said Michael Blair, 70, shot his son during an altercation.
Blair was charged with domestic violence causing serious bodily injury. He is being housed at the Spencer County jail.
