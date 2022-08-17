LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man was charged with theft, accused of scamming a woman for a home improvement project.
Louisville Metro Police officers arrested Kyron Anderson for theft by deception of $10,000 or more. Police said he operates K Construction and failed to complete work at a woman's Louisville home.
Investigators said the victim paid him $14,500 in May.
The victim told WDRB News that Anderson was supposed to do work including build a roof over her deck and power wash and stain her deck and fence. The warrant says Anderson hasn't finished the work or refunded her money.
The victim said he kept giving excuses on why he couldn't complete the job.
Anderson couldn't be reached for comment.
