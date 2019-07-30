LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Austin, Ind., man is facing two felony charges after Indiana State Police detectives received a tip about illegal internet activity.
James Meredith, 33, was arrested in Austin after members of ISP's Internet Crimes against Children unit obtained a warrant for his residence on Jack Morgan Road.
Meredith was arrested for felony child solicitation and felony sexual misconduct with a minor.
He is being held in the Scott County Jail.
