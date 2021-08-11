LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is behind bars on several counts of possessing child pornography.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said its Internet Crimes Against Children task force received a tip about "possible illegal activity" from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in March 2020.
An investigation led ISP to Joshua R. Little, but investigators couldn't find a current address for him. Then on Wednesday, Little was seen traveling on Eastern Boulevard in Clarksville. Officers conducted a traffic stop and served a search warrant.
Little was taken into custody on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, each a Level 5 Felony, according to ISP. He's being held at the Clark County Jail.
