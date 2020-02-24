LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed his own mother.
The Washington County Indiana Sheriff's Office said they received a report on Saturday, Feb. 22, from a man saying his wife had been stabbed. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of East State Road 160, where they found Jennifer Humphrey, 59, with a stab wound to the neck. She was transported to Baptist Health Floyd and was listed as stable Monday afternoon.
Jordan Humphrey, 29, was in the home at the time of the stabbing. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injures before being taken into police custody and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. He is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
Police say the investigation into what led up to the stabbing is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.
