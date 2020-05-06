LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Murder charges have been filed against a southern Indiana man in a shooting in Jackson County, Indiana, that left one man dead.
Tobias Au, 30, of Hope, was arrested Wednesday morning by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.
At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the city's east side where they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not yet been released.
More details on the shooting will be released later, the sheriff's office said.
Au was booked into Jackson County Jail at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday and remains incarcerated.
