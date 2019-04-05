LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man is facing more than 100 counts of possession of child pornography.
An Indiana State Police detective arrested 21-year-old Lantz Helms of Madison Thursday afternoon at the Charlestown Police Department.
Police say they got a tip about Helm from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February. An investigator then met with Helms at the Charlestown Police Department on April 4 for questioning.
After the interview, Helms was arrested and charged with 107 counts of possession of child pornography. He is being held at the Clark County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.