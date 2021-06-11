LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man faces up to 40 years in prison after being found guilty of charges connected to the methamphetamine overdose of his infant son.
In a release, the Jefferson Circuit Court in Madison, Indiana said a jury found Deven G. Frisque, 34, guilty of Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent for the 2018 death of his three-month old son. An autopsy following the death of Eben Frisque showed the baby had a toxic level of meth in his system.
The baby’s mother, Tara L. Savage, 26, previously entered a plea agreement. She pled guilty to Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death and was sentenced to 24 years, all to be served at the Indiana Department of Correction.
During the course of the investigation, Savage and Frisque were tested for drug use. Both had illegal drugs in their systems, including methamphetamine. A toxicology report on the baby showed levels of methamphetamine in his blood. The cause of death was determined to be acute methamphetamine ingestion, and the manner of death was homicide.
Savage’s six-year-old daughter was also in the apartment, when the baby died.
Frisque is scheduled to be sentenced July 6. He could get between 20 and 40 years in prison.
