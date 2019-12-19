LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man caught on video torturing his stepson for hours learned his sentence Wednesday.
Christopher Keller was arrested in July. The 18-month-old's mother said she left him with Keller while she went to work. She found the baby with severe bruising the next morning and took him to the hospital, where police were called.
She told police she believed Keller was responsible for his injuries, according to court documents. She said Keller told her the boy cried all the time, and he was not happy watching him.
When she confronted him, Keller blamed the injuries on "rough housing" between the boy and a 2-year-old son and sent her images showing the alleged "horse play."
Authorities later found 11 hours of footage showing Keller torturing the child.
On Wednesday, Keller took a plea deal for four counts of aggravated battery. He will spend 64 years behind bars.
