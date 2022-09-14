LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Charlestown, Indiana, man could spend up to five decades in prison for crimes against children.
Justin Freytag, 36, pleaded guilty to child molesting and possession of child pornography charges.
He was arrested in 2020 after an Indiana State Police investigation.
ISP started looking into Freytag after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Wednesday.
