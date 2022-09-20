LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man will spend nine months in federal prison for hiding more than $1 million from the IRS.
Tracy Leonard of Clarksville, Indiana, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say from 2015 to 2019 he hid income from the IRS by cashing 186 business income-related checks at a Clarksville check cashing business.
For two years, Leonard would cash checks weekly worth more than $25,000 and some over $50,000. The IRS says his tax return didn't reflect that income so it went unreported.
He owes the IRS more than $300,000 for filing a false tax return.
