LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge ordered a southern Indiana man to spend 38 years behind bars for trying to stab a man to death.
Joseph Newcome, 34, pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection to a May stabbing at the Victoria Inn in Madison, Indiana.
Police found a man, later identified as 23-year-old Johnathan Bell, lying in a hallway with stab wounds to his stomach, and Newcome had fled the scene. Bell was taken to the hospital, had surgery and survived the injuries.
Officers found and arrested Newcome, who admitted to the attack.
