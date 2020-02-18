LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana nurse is accused of filling hydrocodone prescriptions for dying patients and keeping them for herself.
Police say it happened while Jennifer Daniel, 40, was working for a New Albany hospice company. Officers say she would go to the pharmacy herself instead of giving the written prescriptions to the patient's caregiver.
When police interviewed Daniel last August, she admitted to keeping the hydrocodone, and she was fired for not following protocol. She's charged with interference with medical services and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
