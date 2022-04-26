LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A self-proclaimed attorney-in-training tried to use faulty legal reasoning and "squatter's rights" to justify her breaking into a vacant home, but southern Indiana authorities say it didn't work.
According to a news release, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff's Office were sent to the home on Marion Martin Road, near Fourteen Mile Creek in Charlestown, just after 5 a.m. Saturday. The sheriff's office said a witness reported that someone had moved into a home that was supposed to be vacant.
When deputies arrived, they found two women, Erika Kovalevska, 33, and Samantha Perez, 42, inside the home, according to the news release.
Kovalevska allegedly told them she had decided to move into the home. She said she had no idea who owned the house but she was "preparing to be a lawyer" and knew her "squatter's rights."
"Squatters rights" refers to a legal doctrine in which a person who has been living on a piece of property can claim ownership of that property after a sufficient period of time. But according to Indiana law, a squatter must have been living on the property for at least 10 years and paid all relevant property taxes and special assessments before he or she can claim ownership.
Authorities said Kovalevska was cleaning the house because she had just moved in, and Perez said Kovalevska invited her into the home to help her clean.
Investigators allegedly found methamphetamine inside the home, and Perez admitted to smoking meth with Kovalevska, according to the news release.
Both women were arrested and charged with Residential Entry and Possession of Methamphetamine. They are currently being held in the Clark County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WDRBB Media. All Rights Reserved.