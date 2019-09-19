COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana woman faces a OWI charge after crashing her car into the side of a fast food restaurant.
The Columbus, Indiana Police Department says 37-year-old Jessi E. Baldwin was behind the wheel, when her car crashed into the Dairy Queen on North National Road Wednesday morning.
Police say Baldwin told them that she was driving in the parking lot and swerved to avoid crashing into a car that was coming toward her. Officers say she showed signs of impairment. Police also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Baldwin's purse.
She was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.