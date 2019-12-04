LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Spencer County man who tried to steal from Lowe's led police on a chase through two counties.
A witness told police that just before midnight Tuesday in Nelson County a man stole a log splitter and drove off in a green Honda.
When police found the car at a nearby McDonald's, the driver, whom police identified as Patrick Davidson, sped off, authorities said. The chase continued on Louisville Road and went through Bullitt and Spencer counties.
Police arrested Davidson in Spencer County on charges wanton endangerment and fleeing.
