LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Matthews Police are encouraging people to be on high-alert after multiple robberies at a Kroger gas station.
There have been three robberies in the past three weeks at the gas station on Hubbards Lane and Westport Road, causing police to increase its patrols in the area.
"When you get out to fuel your vehicle, take your keys with you and then lock the door," said Sgt. George Jetter with St. Matthews Police. "Just being aware of your situation will allow you to avoid a lot of things."
Police said thieves are targeting women. On Friday, two women had their purses stolen while pumping gas at the Kroger gas station.
"The individuals would approach while the person was distracted, they open the door, remove the items from inside and they are gone before the individual even knows they were there," Jetter said.
One woman shared her experience on Facebook, saying, "I was pumping gas on the passenger side, and someone opened the driver's door stole my purse, work bag and all my tax info."
Jetter said St. Matthews is generally a safe area.
"We don't have these types of crimes that occur in St. Matthews to see these things starting to become perpetuated, it is surprising," Jetter said.
St. Matthews Police said it recently increased patrolling in the area and it's unclear if the incidents are connected. No injuries have occurred in the robberies.
Louisville Metro Police reported two separate carjacking arrests last week.
"The thing that we tell people the most is when you arrive just have that situation awareness," Jetter said. "When you pull up to the gas station take a few moments and just look around and see what's around you and who is around you."
There have been no arrests made related to any of the robberies in St. Matthews.
