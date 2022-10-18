LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. at 34th and West Muhammad Ali Blvd, according to a news release from LMPD spokesperson Officer Elizabeth Ruoff. The victim was taken to University Hospital with multiple stab wounds and is in critical condition, Ruoff said.
Police have not arrested a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673) or using the LMPD Crime Tip Portal. You can remain anonymous.
