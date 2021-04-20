LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shots fired inside a Nelson County home Monday led to a standoff and deputies tasing a naked Louisville man.
Shannon Neubert allegedly barricaded himself in a bedroom of a home on Rocky Hill Road in Cox’s Creek, Kentucky, and fired several shots, according to a Facebook post from the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
When authorities arrived at the scene, they tried to speak with Neubert, but "verbal commands to come outside were ignored," the Facebook post says.
After a two-hour standoff, authorities said Neubert came to the front door naked.
"The subject threw his cell phone in the yard and continued to approach deputies," the sheriff's office said in its Facebook post. "The subject was given multiple commands to get on the ground, which he refused. A taser was deployed and was effective. The subject was taken into custody without further incident."
Neubert was charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count of first-degree criminal mischief, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office.
