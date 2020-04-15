LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Police said an 18-year-old from Shelbyville, Kentucky, shot and killed a family member and has been charged with murder.
David Augustine also faces charges including resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Police allege that Augustine shot and killed Bret Augustine, 48, whom Shelby County Sheriff's deputies found dead at about 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Kentucky State Police said in a news release that David Augustine was arrested after he led police on a short car chase in Shelby County, Kentucky.
He was being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
The investigation into Bret Augustine's death is ongoing, police said.
