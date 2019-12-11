LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB and FOX NEWS) — A van full of more than two dozen rescue dogs that was stolen from a California hotel parking lot has been recovered.
The van was taking the dogs across the country, and one on board was from Kentucky.
The woman who owns the van told police she was in the middle of a 16-day cross country route, picking up and delivering dogs, according to a report from Fox News. She said normally sleeps in the van at truck stops, but, after dropping one of the dogs off, decided to get a hotel room in Fremont, California. She told police she left the animals inside the locked van — with the air on and the keys inside — for a few hours overnight. Then, when she went out to check on them at 3 a.m., the van and dogs were gone.
Van stolen early this morning from the City of Fremont with 25-30 rescue dogs inside. Oakland Police in partnership with Fremont Police share information about the theft. Oakland Police observe the stolen van and make a traffic stop with dogs inside. pic.twitter.com/sIsL51YvBe— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 9, 2019
One dog, named Ava, was on her way from a foster family in Kentucky to her adopted home in Washington state.
"It's been terrible," the van owner said. "The three of us — myself, the foster and the adopter — have been in a group text all day, and all of our us are just saying how sick to our stomachs we are about this."
Police later found the van and dogs in Oakland, California. The dogs were taken to the Oakland Animal Shelter, where they will be cared for while the investigation into the stolen vehicle continues. Authorities are investigating whether all the dogs are accounted for and said it's unclear if any of them were sold because some of the dogs' paperwork went missing after the theft. Officers believe the people who took the van were going to try to sell the dogs.
Update: once all the dogs arrive to the Oakland Animal Shelter, the final count is 24 dogs. It is unknown if any dogs are missing/sold because some of the paperwork during the theft of the van is missing. If you purchased a dog from a man driving this van please call the police. pic.twitter.com/370CuLI0Ov— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 10, 2019
Fox News contributed to this report. Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.