LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A student was arrested Wednesday after a "threat of violence" was reported at River Valley Middle School in southern Indiana.
A spokesperson for the Jeffersonville Police Department said in a news release that a school resource officer was notified of the threat and was able to restrict "the juvenile suspect's access to the building upon their arrival to school."
Police said the student was accompanied by a parent and "immediately detained" while police detectives were called.
Through an investigation by Jeffersonville Police detectives, the school and leaders with Greater Clark County Schools, it was determined that the alleged threat was "an isolated incident" and there was "no evidence of any other participants involved in the threat."
The investigation, police said, led them to a Jeffersonville home where a weapon was recovered, but no weapons were brought to the school.
The student was then arrested. It's unclear at this time what charges they may face.
Police are urging parents to reiterate to their children "If you see or know something, say something," citing the students who alerted school staff to the threat Wednesday morning, which "allowed JPD and GCCS to ensure the safety of" students, faculty and staff at the middle school.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.