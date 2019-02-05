LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) - A Lexington student is facing charges and school discipline after bringing a deadly weapon on school grounds.
According to an article on WKYT, a release sent to parents by the Henry Clay High School principal said a student brought the brass knuckles to school, and used them in a fight with another student.
The release says the male student will face "administrative consequences" through the school district. He has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony.
"Please help us at home by regularly checking pockets and backpacks to ensure they are only bringing the items needed for learning with them to school," said Paul Little, principal of Henry Clay High School.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.