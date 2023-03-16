LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was attacked with a hammer in Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville on Wednesday.
According to a report obtained by WDRB, the man walked into the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and officers immediately started rendering aid.
The victim told officers he had been hit in the head with a hammer.
Investigators said corrections officers chased the suspect, 39-year-old Lonnie Brand, through the park. When officers approached him and attempted to arrest him, Brand allegedly raised his fists and yelled, "Stay back!"
The report states when one of the officers slowly approached him, Brand punched the officer in the face and ran off. Another officer sprayed pepper spray in Brand's direction, but it didn't make contact with him.
They chased Brand until he stopped traffic on 5th Street, according to investigators. When they approached him this time, one of the officers pulled out his baton and told him to get on the ground. They were then able to arrest him.
Brand is charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault on a peace officer and second-degree fleeing and evading police.
Police later found a hammer in Brand's backpack, according to investigators.
The victim was taken to the hospital for further treatment. The condition of the victim is not available.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.