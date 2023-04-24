LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD homicide detectives have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting near Algonquin Park over the weekend.
Police arrested 31-year-old Antoine Roach on April 23, hours after the body of 62-year-old Marcus Reid was found in the 1600 block of Cypress Street around 8 a.m. According to court documents, the night before Reid's body was found, officers had responded to two ShotSpotter alerts: one just before 10 p.m. and another around 10:30 p.m.; however, Reid wasn't located until the next morning after a 911 caller reported a person down.
Court documents state police responding to that call "located the victim obviously deceased from multiple gunshot wounds."
Detectives with LMPD's homicide unit reviewed surveillance video showing the suspect leaving the scene in a stolen white Lexus SUV, and again on foot. When officers spotted Roach driving the SUV, they tried to stop him, but he took off before abandoning the vehicle. He was located and arrested a short time later.
Police said a witness identified Roach as the shooter, and investigators said Roach had the keys to the stolen SUV in his pocket, along with a bank card belonging to the victim.
Roach was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a felon.
