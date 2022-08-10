LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a suspect and charged him with murder after a man was shot to death early Wednesday in Shively.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Latoine Pruitt, 31, is in custody.
The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Ecton Lane, near Farnsley Road, according to a news release from the Shively Police Department.
When officers arrived they found the victim, 45-year-old Deandre Jones, with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to an arrest citation, Pruitt told officers that he was the one who called 911. Police say a printed CAD history shows that Pruitt told the dispatcher that he shot his brother in self defense.
The CAD history also stated that Pruitt and his brother were fighting and his brother hit him, knocking his glasses off.
After the shooting, police said "all involved parties have been accounted for, and there is not believed to be any danger to the community."
Pruitt's arrest was announced hours later, on Wednesday afternoon.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.