LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the killing of a man in the Buechel neighborhood.
According to court documents, 26-year-old Joe Richard Lewis III was arrested just after 11:30 a.m. on Monday, in connection with the Sept. 25 shooting of Davon Bendermon.
Police say they were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road, at about midnight on Sunday, Sept. 25, on a report of a shooting. That's when they discovered Bendermon's body.
According to court documents, Lewis and Bendermon got into an argument, when Lewis pulled a handgun and shot Bendermon several times. Lewis then got into his vehicle and drove away.
Bendermon died at the scene.
A warrant was issued for Lewis' arrest and he was taken into custody on Monday. He's scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning.
