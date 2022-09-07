LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for the murder of a 36-year-old man who was shot to death in the Shawnee neighborhood last month.
According to court documents, 39-year-old Jameco English was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Wednesday afternoon.
English is charged in connection with the death of William Smith III, who was shot several times on Aug. 21, at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Broadway near Hecks Lane and South 37th Street.
According to an arrest warrant, an eyewitness was able to identify English as the suspect.
Police say English was a convicted felon and was not supposed to have a gun.
He is charged with Murder and Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
At the time of this writing, a mugshot was not yet available on Louisville Metro Corrections' online site.
